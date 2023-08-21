J.Lo Kisses Ben Affleck In New Photo From Their Wedding As She Celebrates Their 1st Anniversary With Sweet Letter

That’s one year down for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck! The couple reached their one-year wedding anniversary on Monday, August 21 and Jennifer, 54, marked the occasion on Instagram in such a special way. The music superstar shared two never-before-seen pictures from their wedding — and the first photo featured Ben, 51, holding Jennifer in his arms while dressed in their wedding attire. The second picture was of the bride and groom kissing during a fireworks show later in the night at their wedding. The couple said “I do” in front of their family and friends at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate on August 21, 2022.

In her anniversary post, Jennifer also shared a sweet message to her husband which appears to be lyrics from her song “Dear Ben Part II” off her upcoming album This Is Me…Now. “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sin. How did we end up here, Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life… Jennifer 🤍,” she wrote. She also included hashtags for the song and the album which is expected to be released later this year.

This is Jennifer and Ben’s second anniversary that they’ve celebrated this summer. The lovebirds marked one year sine their intimate Las Vegas nuptials on July 16, and they celebrated by going on a dinner date together in Santa Monica. Earlier that day, they went to lunch in Beverly Hills with Ben’s 11-year-old son, Samuel, and J.Lo’s 15-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian. Jennifer and Ben tied the knot for the first time in Sin City in July 2022 to the surprise of fans.

After the pair got hitched in Las Vegas, the couple had a much larger 3-day celebration with a ceremony for family and friends in Georgia. The weekend-long festivities included tons of fun, fabulous outfits (J.Lo had 3 dresses!) and tons of A-list guests, including Ben’s best bud Matt Damon. The couple’s five combined kids — Ben’s children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, and J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme — were all at the wedding ceremony.

Jennifer and Ben got back together in 2021, two decades after they called off their first engagement. Since rekindling their relationship, Jennifer has praised Ben for being not only an amazing partner, but also a great father to all of their children. “It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved,” Jennifer said on The View in May. That same month, Jennifer called Ben a “fantastic” stepfather to her twins on TODAY. “They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I,” she said.