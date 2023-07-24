Seraphina Affleck, 14, Hugs Younger Brother Samuel, 11, At Lunch With Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner‘s children showed that they have the sweetest bond, when they all went out to brunch together on Sunday, July 23. The Elektra actress, 51, took her three kids to SoHo House in Malibu, California, and her daughter Seraphina Affleck, 14, and her son Samuel Affleck, 11, were seen sharing a cute hug. Seraphina wrapped her arms around her little brother’s head, as Samuel placed his head against his big sister’s chest, and hugged her from behind. Jennifer’s eldest daughter Violet Affleck, 17, was at the brunch but didn’t join in for the sweet moment with her siblings.

Jennifer wore a casual outfit for the Sunday brunch. She rocked a black tank top, black sweatpants, and a black sweatshirt that she tied around her waist. The Alias star also had on a pair of brown sunglasses and a tan hat on the sunny day. Meanwhile, Seraphina wore a black shirt with red khaki shorts, and Samuel wore a blue shirt, grey shorts, and a “Good Vibes” hat.

Jennifer shares her three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50. Even though the former couple split up years ago, it’s clear that they still have a strong bond as co-parents, and they’re often seen attending events for their kids together, like when they were seen at a parent-teacher conference back in May. Ben married Jennifer Lopez, 54, in 2022, and he became a step-dad to her 15-year-old twins Max and Emme. In June, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Ben’s ex and his wife “are very cordial and they have a very healthy and functioning relationship.” Furthermore, the ET source said that Ben and Jennifer “are healthy in terms of coparenting” and “have open communication and both are working to make this transition the best it could possibly be.”

During an April 2023 interview with Stellar Magazine, Jennifer how she feels about her and Ben’s relationship still being in the spotlight. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she admitted. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”