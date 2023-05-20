Ben Affleck Reunites With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner For Parent-Teacher Conference At Kids’ School: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Garner, 51, were both photographed separately while leaving a parent-teacher conference at a school in Los Angeles, CA on Friday morning. The actor and actress, who divorced in 2018 and share children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, wore casual outfits as they walked outside and appeared relaxed. He donned a beige sweater under a tan coat, black pants, and tan sneakers, and she wore a gray sweater, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and a pink baseball cap.

Jennifer also added sunglasses to her look as her hair was up, and she carried a pair of reading glasses and her phone in one hand, and a book in the other. She appeared to be chatting on the phone as well, at one point.

It’s unclear which child or children the parent-teacher conference event was for, but the former spouses seem to be staying content while co-parenting. Before their latest joint outing, they made headlines for being spotted taking a stroll together after dropping their kids off at school. They were engaged in a conversation as cameras captured the outdoor moment.

Ben and Jennifer were married in 2005 and separated in 2015, three years before their official divorce. Since then, Ben has romantically moved on with Jennifer Lopez, whom he first dated from 2002 until 2004 before they rekindled their flame in 2021, and eventually married in 2022. Jennifer has been romantically linked on and off to businessman John Miller since 2018.

When Ben and Jennifer aren’t spending time with their kids, they are working hard in their successful careers. The latter recently posed for an incredible cover photoshoot for Allure magazine, while promoting her latest projects. She wore a sheer dress and showed off a short bob hairstyle, in the main eye-catching photo. The beauty also gave an in-depth interview about her life, to the outlet, and commented on various things, including whether or not her kids watch her or Ben’s movies.

“They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom,” she admitted. “They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing.”