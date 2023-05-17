Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Spotted Deep In Conversation As Exes Drop Kids Off At School: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were the epitome of co-parenting champs when they reunited in Los Angeles to drop their kids off at school on Wednesday, May 16. The former power couple — who share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11 — appeared deep in conversation as they took a stroll with each other in the tony town of Brentwood.

Rocking a plaid shirt, dark jacket and matching pants, Ben held onto a cup of joe as he leaned on Jen’s car during the school outing. Jen kept it casual as well, getting her errands done in a grey sweatshirt, navy leggings and a baseball cap. Later, Ben was all smiles as he walked back to his car with his look-a-like son.

While the kids certainly appear to share a love for both parents, Jen recently revealed that they might like Ben’s films a little more than their mom’s. “[The kids] don’t love to watch me in things.” Jennifer explained to InStyle on April 13, “They do to be supportive, but I think it’s a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry. It’s different.” She added that Violet, Seraphina and Sam “don’t mind watching their dad.”

During a recent interview with Stellar Magazine, Jennifer also revealed how she feels about her and Ben’s relationship being in the spotlight. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she detailed. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”

Ben’s after-school hang with Jennifer, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2018, came after he celebrated Mother’s Day with his new bride Jennifer Lopez. Ben and J.Lo were joined by her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.

As fans know, Ben and J.Lo were an item before the Batman Vs Superman actor got together with Garner. In 2002, the It couple were engaged, only to call it off by 2004. Ben then wed Garner almost a year later and welcomed their three kids before officially splitting in 2018. By 2021, Bennifer 2.0 was on and the rest is history.