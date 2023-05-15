Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Celebrate Mother’s Day With Both Of Their Moms & 3 Of The Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made Mother’s Day special this year. Jennifer, 53, and Ben, 50, took their respective mothers — Guadalupe Rodríguez, 77, and Chris Anne Boldt – for some fun on Sunday (May 14). Ben and J.Lo were joined by her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Ben’s daughter, 14-year-old Seraphina. Ben’s other children, Violet and Samuel, weren’t present for the outing, leading to speculation they were celebrating with their mom, Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo dressed in an off-the-shoulder floral-print dress, oversized sunglasses, and thick wedge heels for the outing. Her mother paired a dusty-brown floral top with brown pants and comfortable flats. Ben kept it casual in his own way, dressing in a flannel top and jeans. His mother paired a black top with white pants, the perfect outfit for Mother’s Day.

After this day trip, J.Lo commemorated Mother’s Day by watching The Mother – her new film on Netflix – with her mom and mother-in-law. “I’m here with the moms,” she said at the start of a video posted on Sunday. Each of the ladies had a wineglass in hand as the action was heating up on the television behind Jennifer. “They’re like, ‘get out of the way.’ Okay—bye!” She ended the video with a pearl of wisdom: “Mother’s always right.”

During a May 2023 appearance on The View, J.Lo spoke about her mother raising three daughters in a small apartment in the Bronx. “I remember this about my mom,” said Jennifer. “I remember my mom saying to me, ‘I’m always the bad guy! I’m always the bad guy! I gotta discipline you guys! I gotta do this! I gotta do that!’ And there is some truth to that. The mom, you get a little bit of the brunt of it. You’re like, ‘Oh, this is what she was talking about!’ This is the time where your kids don’t want to talk to you, and they’re kind of individuating from you, and it’s all necessary, and intellectually, I understand it, but my heart!”

During that View appearance, J.Lo also gave love to Ben as a father. “It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen,” she said. “He’s so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He’s just so in tune,” she explained. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and he’s so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.”