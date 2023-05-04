Jennifer Lopez Gushes That Ben Affleck Is An ‘Amazing’ Father: He’s A ‘Present, Loving Dad’

The 'I'm Real' singer opened up about how her husband is such a great dad to their blended family during an interview on 'The View.'

May 4, 2023
Jennifer Lopez spoke about what an incredible dad her husband Ben Affleck is during an interview on The View. Co-host Sara Haines asked the actress and singer, 53, what kind of a father Ben, 50, is, and J.Lo admitted that he’s a fantastic parent, while appearing on the show to promote her new movie The Mother. “Oh my god. He’s an amazing dad,” she said.

J.Lo continued and said she gets emotional while thinking about how great of a dad he is, saying he must have put in a lot of work as he was raising his children. “It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He’s just so in tune,” she explained. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and he’s so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.”

Before moving on to a different topic, Jennifer admitted that the Gone Girl star is everything you could want in a father. “He’s present, and that’s all you can ask for is a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day, and that’s who he is,” she said.

J.Lo and Ben got married after rekindling their romance in July 2022. Jennifer has twins Max and Emmeboth 15, from her marriage to Marc AnthonyBen has daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and a son Samuel, 11, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Jennifer has spoken about how much her kids look up to the Air actor in an interview with Today“He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” she said. “They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

