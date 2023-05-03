Jennifer Lopez Says Her Twins See Ben Affleck As A ‘Father Figure’: ‘They Appreciate Him’

Jennifer said twins Emme and Max have welcomed stepdad Ben with open arms as she called him a 'wonderful father'.

It sounds like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have successfully blended their adorable families! The stunning multihyphenate star, 53, stopped by Today on Wednesday to chat about her new movie The Mother and during the appearance, she also dished on how her two teenagers, Emme and Max, 15, were taking to their new stepdad, Ben. “He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” J.Lo said of her husband. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

The actress, who shares Emme and Max with her ex Marc Anthony, went on to gush about Ben’s fatherly aptitude, as he shares three children of his own — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Sam, 11 — with his ex Jennifer Garner. “Well, he’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us,” Jennifer explained to Hoda Kotb.

It was obvious Jennifer was delighted to talk about how her personal life is just as incredible as her professional one. She went on to say that her twins were growing up right before her eyes, and in a much different way than her own upbringing. “They’re becoming adults. They’re challenging everything in life,” the singer began. “And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they’re thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old.”

She added, “They’re challenging and looking at everything, which is great for our world. I feel like they’re going to change the world, quite honestly. And make it so much better than we did.”

While Ben may not have dished on his wife’s stepmother skills, he did praise J.Lo for just about everything else recently. “There’s no taking away of the work ethic,” Ben said during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “The work ethic is real, the discipline is real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular,” he added.

