Jennifer Lopez Admits She’s ‘Intimidated’ By Her Kids’ Teen Years & Jokes About ‘Gigli’ Sequel

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her fabulous life during Vogue’s “73 Questions” segment. The global icon invited the magazine into her even more fabulous home as she answered some fun questions while giving a mini tour of the pad. Looking absolutely stunning in a white, backless top and khaki pants, Jennifer touched upon parenting her twins, Emme and Max, 14, working with her husband Ben Affleck on another movie and more.

When asked about the gorgeous children she shares with her ex Marc Anthony, the Maid in Manhattan star joked that she is “intimidated” by them now as many parents are when their kids hit the teen years. As for any sequel she would like to make, Jennifer also showed off her wit again by answering with Gigli, the massive box office bomb she made with Ben back in 2003. When the interviewer called Gigli “critically acclaimed”, Jennifer even laughed.

The original Fly Girl from In Living Color went on to say that Ben is the person who makes her laugh most between takes when filming, “Dear Ben” is her favorite song from her 2002 album This is Me… Then and that she hopes to make a Broadway musical someday. She also recalled her go-to bodega order while growing up in the Bronx: “Ham and cheese on a roll with an orange drink (if you know, you know) and a small bag of chips.”

It’s no surprise to fans that she gushed about Ben during the “73 Questions” as she recently revealed what he wrote on her second engagement ring! The 53-year-old shared in an interview with Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe, that Ben had the words, “Not. Going. Anywhere.” engraved into her green diamond engagement ring. “That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” she explained. “Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.’”

As for the first engagement ring, Ben popped the question with a pink sparkler, worth a reported $2.5 million, in November 2002. As the anticipation for their wedding grew at the time, the couple surprisingly called it off. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the pair told People in a joint statement. By January 2004, J.Lo and Ben were officially exes.

Nearly two decades after ending their engagement, however, the former couple were back together and being called “Bennifer 2.0.” The pair went Instagram official in July 2021, when Jennifer shared a snap of them packing on the PDA during her 52nd birthday celebrations. After a year of dating, they decided to give an engagement another try in April 2022, as Ben got down on one knee with that green diamond ring, worth an estimated $5 million! And the rest is history!