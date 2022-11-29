Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Sweet Words Ben Affleck Had Engraved On Her 2nd Engagement Ring & Their Meaning

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared the sweet details of JLo’s second engagement ring from Ben, 50. The 53-year-old shared in an interview with Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe, that Ben had the words, “Not. Going. Anywhere.” engraved into her green diamond engagement ring.

JLo revealed that when she and Ben started their romance again, “That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.'” In fact, a new song from her new album, This Is Me, is titled, “Not. Going. Anywhere.” She also shared that her and Ben’s relationship is “much clearer” the second time around. “Now, we know and there’s no questions. It’s me and you, all the way, ’til the end.”

Jen and Ben were engaged in 2002 before breaking up in 2004, but that didn’t stop Jen from loving him. She said in the interview, “20 years ago I fell in love with the love of my life.” However, Jen shared that the breakup was extremely hard for her, “It was the biggest heartbreak of my life and I honestly thought I was gonna die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending.”

Jen continued, “You can get a second chance if you do the work and you don’t give up. As an artist, the only reason I’m here is to share what I know, what I’ve learned and what I go through.” After Jen and Ben’s engagement was called off in 2004, Jen got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, although she eventually called that off as well. This led to her and Ben getting back together in May 2021. The couple then got married in Georgia on August 20.