Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Falls Asleep On Her & Her Son Max, Falls Asleep On Ben Affleck On Thanksgiving: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared some sweet bonding time with her twins Emme and Max, 14, on Thanksgiving. Both teenagers appeared to doze off after their Turkey dinner, with Emme falling asleep right in her mom J.Lo’s arms while in the back of a black sprinter van. Jen appeared to be wearing the same sweater and skirt she wore out to Broadway on Black Friday for a date night with Ben. Similarly, Max — clearly comfortable with his stepdad Ben Affleck — was also seen taking a nap with the Oscar winner (who himself looked rather sleepy). Both cute photos appeared in a video reel posted by The Wedding Planner actress via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 28 that recapped the Lopez family celebration in her native of New York City.

Other photos included selfies with Jen’s sisters Lynda and Leslie, along with a look at what appeared to be the stars’ Hamptons property. Jen also gave fans a look at her glam but casual look in jeans, a beige colored fur (or faux fur) coat, cozy neutral beanie, and Ugg boots (yes, they’re back). The food itself looked delectable, with a stunning baked pie taking front and center. “This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday, #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family” she captioned the post.

The video was notably edited with her song “The One (Version 2)” off of 2002’s This Is Me…Then which was largely inspired by her split from ex-boyfriend Diddy and primarily about finding love with Ben in 2002. Other songs on the album included “Jenny From The Block” — which starred Ben in the video — as well as the ballad “Dear Ben.”

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, the Bronx native revealed that she was following up her iconic album with a second Ben inspired project dubbed This Is Me…Now. The album is titled a “musical experience,” and marks her first full-length project in 8 years — the last being 2014’s A.K.A.. Only a snippet of the title track can be heard in a transition video, however, she did tease the other tracks titles — one being “Dear Ben pt. II” while others are “Mad In Love” and “Midnight Trip To Vegas” (a reference to their July nuptials).

