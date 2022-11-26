Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands In 1st Photos After She Announces New Album Dedicated To Him

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen heading to watch 'The Music Man' starring Hugh Jackman on Thanksgiving weekend in NYC!

November 26, 2022
Ben Affleck, 50, sweetly held hands with wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, as they headed to a Broadway show! The newlyweds were spotted checking out Hugh Jackman‘s The Music Man in New York City — her native — on Friday, Nov. 25. The photos mark the first since she announced a follow-up to her Ben inspired album This Is Me…Then from 2002, with the 2022 iteration dubbed This Is Me…Now. Jen embraced the cooler temperatures with a black knit sweater featuring a Christmas inspired design, along with a long silky skirt with slits. She appeared to add a sheer black pair of tights to combat the cool weather.

Jennifer was glowing for the evening out, keeping her makeup natural and bronze toned, which is known to be her signature look. The mom of twins Emme and Max, 14, kept her highlighted hair center parted and down, channeling a Farrah Fawcett ’70s vibe with her bouncy feathered style. Meanwhile, Ben matched in black with a pair of slacks and a zip down sweater with a coat over top. He also sported a pair of brown and neutral toned Nike dunk sneakers.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer made headlines earlier this week when she cleared her entire Instagram account, and made her avatar just a black circle. Fans immediately began speculating that she was set to announce a new project, which she did on Thanksgiving — also the 20th anniversary of This Is Me…Then. The project also marks her first full-length album in 8 years, the last being A.K.A. which came out in 2014 (her more recent album Marry Me was technically a movie soundtrack).

“People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with—but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” she said to Vogue magazine in an interview that was published on Nov. 25. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it,” she also said, noting that the songs are “kind of a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist.”

Song titles include “Dear Ben pt. II” — a follow up to 2002’s “Dear Ben” — as well as “Midnight Trip To Vegas,” a direct reference to their Las Vegas nuptials.

