Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Emme & Max, 14, At Malibu Chili Cook Off: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wore matching casual light-colored outfits as they enjoyed the fun event in Malibu, CA over the Labor Day weekend.

September 5, 2022 11:00AM EDT
Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked so in love at a special family event on Sunday. The newlyweds held hands as they attended the Malibu Chili Cook Off in Malibu, CA with Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. They wore matching light-colored outfits, including a button-down top, tan pants, and white sneakers for him, and a flowing dress and red sandals for the her, as they walked among other attendees during the outdoor fun.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands at the Malibu event as Emme can be seen behind them. (APEX / MEGA)

Emme, who was photographed behind the new husband and wife, was wearing a black graphic t-shirt, blue shorts, and black and white sneakers. They also accessorized with glasses. Jennifer, whose hair was partially up, held a wicker purse as Ben accessorized his look with sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wore white outfits. (APEX / MEGA)

Jennifer and Ben’s latest outing with her kids comes after they enjoyed two weddings and honeymoons over the past couple of months. The lovebirds first eloped in Las Vegas, NV in July before having a much bigger wedding Georgia last month. Some of the guests included fellow celebs, like Ben’s BFF Matt Damon, whom he broke into the spotlight with when they wrote and acted in their hit 1997 movie, Good Will Hunting.

This past week, Jennifer reflected more on the wedding, in her On The JLo newsletter to fans and admitted that “old wounds healed” when she and Ben, who rekindled their romance in 2021, said “I do” to each other and listened to Marc Cohn, who surprised Ben at the wedding, sang to them. “Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s ‘True Companion’ as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago,” she wrote in the newlsetter. “Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come.”

Jennifer Lopez and Emme during a previous outing. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t ‘True Companion’ however. It was his ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down’ — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk,” she continued. “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined.”

