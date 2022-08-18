Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Lavish Wedding In Georgia Underway As Trucks Set Up: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s wedding set-up is underway! The “Dear Ben” singer, 53, and Oscar winner, 50, are set to tie the knot at Ben’s lavish Riceboro, Georgia estate over the Aug. 19 weekend. White tents, trucks and trailers for the reception could be seen in aerial shots published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, Aug. 18, seemingly for the party planners and caterers. The large white semi-trucks presumably contained other infrastructure needed by planner Colin Cowie‘s team.

The affair is set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 19 with a rehearsal dinner, followed by the wedding and reception on Saturday, Aug. 20, per Page Six. Guests will also be invited to a barbeque and picnic on Sunday, Aug. 21 as part of the “intimate” affair. It’s also been reported that Jennifer will wear a custom couture dress designed by Ralph Lauren and made in Italy, where she recently performed for a recent UNICEF charity event. Jen’s friend Jay Shetty, who is known as an “internet guru,” is set to officiate their second ceremony.

The couple legally married at Nevada’s A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16, obtaining their marriage certificate the same day. The intimate affair was attended by just her child Emme, 14, and his daughter Seraphina, 13, — while their upcoming wedding celebrations will be for all of their kids, family and close friends.

Ben’s 87-acre home is located just outside of historic Savannah, Georgia and overlooks the North Newport River. There’s three houses on the property: a primary residence that’s 6,000 sq. feet, the larger “Oyster House” that’s 10,000 sq, feet (and includes three master bedroom suites), as well as a Summer Cottage.

The home also includes its very own dock connected to a long bridge, with a replica of author Ernest Hemingway‘s fishing boat, Pilar, at the end. Notably, Ben bought the home for $7.3 million when he was engaged to Jennifer back in 2003. He attempted to sell it in 2019 but ended up keeping the property, which is where he plans to marry the love of his life!