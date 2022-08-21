Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Kids Walk Down Aisle After Them At Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s kids have been spotted at the second wedding celebration for the superstar couple! As Ben and Jennifer walked down a long aisle at Ben’s 87 acre Riceboro estate on Aug. 20, they were joined by Ben’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, in photos published by TMZ. Jen’s child Emme and new stepsister Seraphina twinned in pants as they helped the bride with her 20 foot veil, part of her stunning custom Ralph Lauren gown. 16-year-old Violet looked absolutely gorgeous behind Seraphina and Emme in an off-the-shoulder white dress with a tulle overlay and A-line skirt. Meanwhile, Samuel and Max twinned in suits — with Max adding his own personal touch with a hat!

As fans would know, J.Lo and Ben’s kids weren’t there to witness the first wedding celebration, as it was a secret Las Vegas quickie with just the adults in attendance! Taking to her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed the couple got hitched in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote about the incredible nuptials, alongside some amazing photos from it. Hours before the big wedding bash, the superstar couple made it official by registering for a marriage license in Clark County, NV. According to the license filing obtained by HollywoodLife, Jennifer is taking Ben’s last name, as she is listed as “Jennifer Affleck.”

At the second wedding, Jennifer and Ben’s kids, who first met in 2020 when the dynamic duo started dating, looked happier than ever with their new siblings, and there’s no surprise to that. An insider close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April that Ben’s kids have a special relationship with the Grammy winner. “She treats all his kids like her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen [Garner] is their mother. Ben and J.Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids,” the source noted. “They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them.”

Jennifer is apparently closest with Samuel, who was very young when his parents divorced. “Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch so to speak,” the source added.

In June, the “Dance Again” singer gushed about the blended family she and Ben were creating together. “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” she told Good Morning America. “I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.”

However, one thing Jennifer does not plan to create, according to a HollywoodLife source, is a new baby with Ben. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in April.

Regardless of their plans, it’s heartwarming to see two families come together as one seemingly so effortlessly. Congratulations to the happy couple and their beautiful brood!