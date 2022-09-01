Jennifer Lopez Reveals ‘Old Wounds Were Healed’ After Marrying Ben Affleck 20 Years Later

Jennifer Lopez completely bared her soul in the latest On The JLo newsletter entry. The Marry Me star, 53, spilled the intimate details of her lavish Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck, 50, and shared that the “wounds” left when the duo broke up back in 2004 have finally been healed. And it had everything to do with a very special song, she admitted.

“Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s ‘True Companion’ as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago,” she wrote, recounting the beautiful moment she finally walked down the aisle, accompanied by their five children blended across two families. “Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come.”

She continued, “As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t ‘True Companion’ however. It was his ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down’ — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk. The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” she wrote in part, adding that everything seemed to come “full circle” as Marc eventually did play “True Companion.”

Jen continued the memory, explaining how things had changed over the years, while their love had clearly endured. “Later Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together,” she tenderly recalled. “And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken. I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”

Bennifer 2.0 married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16 before renewing their vows in Georgia, surrounded by their family and friends, on August 20.