Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Glowing’ During Visit To Savannah Spa Ahead Of Georgia Wedding, Owner Says

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Savannah, Ga. in preparation for their formal wedding set for the weekend of Aug. 19, and according to a local business owner, J.Lo has the pre-wedding glow. “Like many lucky Savannahians, we spotted the glowing Mrs. Affleck enjoying our downtown spa,” Courtney Victor, the owner of Savannah’s Glow Med Spa, a business that offers laser hair removal, facials, Botox treatments, and more, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 19. “We at Glow are so happy for their rekindled romance and commend any bride brave enough to celebrate in Georgia during August heat!”

Jen, 53, and Ben, 50, got legally married in Vegas on Saturday, July 16 at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel on the equally iconic Las Vegas strip. One of the Grammy-nominated singer’s children, Emme, 14, was present, along with Ben’s middle child, Seraphina, 13. Therefore, their Savannah wedding serves as a more formal celebration that will include family and friends. The couple is set to walk down the aisle again on Saturday, Aug. 20 on the gorgeous grounds of Ben’s 87-acre estate right outside the historic community of Savannah, Ga. The property, which boasts three homes, including a 10,000 square foot residence with three master bedroom suites, overlooks the North Newport River, making the location the perfect destination for a romantic gathering.

Jen, Ben, and nearly all their kids, which includes Jen’s child Emme (but not their twin brother, Max) and Ben’s three he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, and Sam, 10, were seen walking through the Savannah Historic District together on Aug. 18. Ben’s mother, Chris Boldt, also joined in on the family outing. During their stroll, they stopped for some coffee on River Street, where Jen purchased an iced latte.

As the family spends quality time together ahead of the big wedding, vendors are already at work setting up for the ceremony and reception, as white semi-trucks and tents could be seen on Ben’s property from aerial views on Aug. 18. The festivities officially kick off on Friday night with a dinner reception, followed by the main event on Saturday, and a BBQ and picnic to wrap things up on Sunday.

While there is not much known about the guest list, HollywoodLife confirmed that Jennifer Garner was invited to the shindig, but declined. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” an insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”