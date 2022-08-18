Why Jennifer Garner Won’t Attend Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Georgia Wedding Despite Being Invited

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get ready for their big blowout wedding in Georgia, fans want to know if Ben’s ex and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, will be on the guest list. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the nuptials — but a previous engagement will be keeping her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider detailed, refencing Jen and Ben’s kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11. ” There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

Bennifer 2.0 is expected to marry this weekend at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. Before the wedding bash, the couple — who were already engaged once in 2002 before splitting — made it official by registering for a marriage license in Clark County, NV on Saturday, July 16. At the time, the “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker dished on all the details on her On the JLo newsletter, adding, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Jennifer Garner has already “congratulated” the couple on their wedding plans as she won’t be able to attend because of work. “Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source maintained. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event.”

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on all the news that breaks from the wedding of Ben and Jennifer over the weekend!