Jennifer Garner Warns Women To Be ‘Cautious’ About ‘Injecting Anything’ Into Your Face

Jennifer Garner, 50, wants women to spend less time worrying about the way they look and more time focusing on what they can do for the world instead. The actress talked about what advice she’d give to others who may be concerned about their aging faces, in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar. One of the main and most important things she stressed is for women to be “cautious” about “injecting anything” in their face too soon.

“My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” she told the outlet. “Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”

“My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she added. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

Jennifer is known for her fun-loving Instagram posts, which focus on memorable antics, like her Pretend Cooking Show, rather than photo after photo of herself. She is a spokesperson for products and causes near and dear to her heart like Virtue Labs haircare and Save the Children, and she is also regularly promoting her organic baby food line, Once Upon a Farm. Her humble and kind attitude makes her a fan favorite among other Hollywood actresses and her strict privacy when it comes to her three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, prove she’s a protective and loving mom who cares more about their safety than her desires to show off her family life.

When the talented star isn’t giving interviews or posting about her day-to-day activities, she’s hard at work in her acting career. She has been filming her upcoming television series, The Last Thing He Told Me, and has a plethora of other new projects on her list. They include the television series, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, and the film Fantasy Camp.