Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.

For the selfie, Jennifer got a beautiful view of the lake with some trees in the background. She sported a gray t-shirt, sunglasses, and a bike helmet as she smiled for the photo. She also said that she’d gone paragliding in another story, where she waved her legs in the air above the lake, as she kicked along to the beat.

The 13 Going On 30 star was married to Ben, 49, from 2008 to 2013. Even though they split up, the exes co-parent their three children Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16. The Gone Girl actor just tied the knot for the second time to J.Lo, 52, who he’d dated from 2002 to 2004, on Saturday, July 16. Nearly 20 years after they first got together, the couple reunited back in April 2021.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Garner's Hottest Looks Since Shocking Ben Affleck Split -- SEE PICS Jennifer Garner 'Camping' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2018 Jennifer Garner STXfilms PEPPERMINT World Premiere at Regal LA Live, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 28 August 2018

Ben and J.Lo got engaged about a year after rekindling their romance, in April 2022, and they got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday. After the couple said their “I do’s,” the “I’m Real” popstar penned a beautiful tribute to her new husband in her On The J.Lo newsletter, in which she romantically signed off Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” she wrote.

As for J.Lo, Ben is her fourth husband. She was previously wed to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and most recently, Marc Anthony. Her marriage to Marc lasted from 2004 to 2014, and the former couple shares twins: Maximilian and Emme, both 14.