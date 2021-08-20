Ben Affleck Rides His Motorcycle As Son Samuel, 9, Bikes On Father-Son Bonding Day — Photos

Ben Affleck has strapped his helmet on for a motorcycle ride around the streets of Los Angeles, with his mini-me son Samuel in tow.

Ben Affleck has enjoyed a father-and-son bonding day with his mini-me Samuel. The nine-year-old, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, was spotted riding a blue bike around the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, while his dad strapped on his helmet and went for a cruise on his motorcycle. For the August 18 outing, Ben donned a black and blue jacket, which he paired with black jeans.

Meanwhile, little Samuel was all smiles as he rode alongside his dad in a teal shirt and matching green pants. The actor’s latest sighting comes just a few days after he spent his birthday weekend with his children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam. He also celebrated the big 49 with Jennifer Lopez, and had a very low-key but “perfect” birthday.

“Jennifer had a cake for him,” a source told PEOPLE, noting that it was precisely “what he wanted.” They continued, “Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect. It was exactly what he wanted.”

“Bennifer” recently celebrated Jen’s 52nd birthday with a luxurious vacation to Europe. The occasion also marked the first time the birthday girl shared a public PDA-filled photo with Ben since rekindling their romance in May. As fans would know, Ben and J.Lo are giving their relationship another try after first dating in the early 2000s. They got engaged in 2003, but had split by 2004. “Bennifer is moving full steam ahead,” a source told HollywoodLife back in July.

“Everyone around her especially can’t believe this is actually happening. But when she said she was done with Alex Rodriguez, everyone knew she meant it. She’s given ending that relationship zero second thought and hasn’t looked back,” the source said. Even Ben’s childhood friend Matt Damon is supportive of the pair! The Golden Globe winner, 50, opened up about his friend’s relationship on the August 13 installment of The Carlos Watson Show, revealing he’s a total Bennifer stan. “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance.