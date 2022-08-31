Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Kids To ‘Custom Design’ Their Rooms In Newly Renovated House

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are twice married and ready to take on their new life together! And a source tells us they’re going all the way with their fresh start. Following their second honeymoon, the couple is helping their kids custom design their own bedrooms in a newly renovated house! A source close to Jennifer told HollywoodLife EXLUSIVELY that they’re staying put in JLo’s house and making it theirs, rather than moving. “JLo and Ben looked at so many houses but none of them felt like home to them,” the source told HL.

“They were hoping to walk into a place and be floored and that just didn’t happen. The homes that they saw didn’t offer what they wanted and — although many of them were gorgeous homes – none of them really felt right.” The source continued, saying that it was Ben’s inspiration to renovate Jen’s existing home. “It was Ben’s idea to stay in JLo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” the pal continued. “They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”

According to a separate source, the gorgeous $28 million Bel Air house is also near to Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner — and that works nicely because they share kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Rounding out the perfectly blended family are JLo’s kids with Marc Anthony, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. “The house is on 8 acres in Bel Air, it really doesn’t get better than that,” the additional source said. “The grounds are like a park, their family can truly have privacy. And Jennifer Garner lives 20 minutes away in Brentwood, so the location is ideal in that way too. It really makes so much sense because what they need to change can be done in this reno. The kids are all getting to custom design their rooms so it’s also a fun family project, they’re all excited.”

A third source close to Jen dished on the plans, saying that privacy is a premium for the newly minted family as they embark on their future. “Ben and Jen both have careers in full swing, and they got tired of spending countless hours checking out other properties,” they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in new comments. “Eventually, they concluded that nothing really checked all their boxes or felt right. Jen loves the privacy her Bel Air home provides plus being surrounded by nature makes it feel very cozy at the same time. There’s a lot they want to change, and some of the plans are still being laid out as they go. One of the considerations they’re thinking about is to update the Mediterranean-style decor she currently has for something more modern. They were so excited about moving into a different home so they want this remodel to really feel like a different space to them and plan on changing a lot of things up this time around. They know it’s going to take a long time until the remodel is complete, but they know they have their whole lives together and are in no rush to move into their forever home.”

Ben and Jennifer legally married on July 16 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, where just two of the kids, Emme and Max, were witnesses. The following month, they hosted a lavish wedding celebration at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate on August 20 for all the couple’s closest family and friends.