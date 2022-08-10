Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Moving Back Into Her $28M Bel-Air Mansion After Renovations

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn’t end up buying a new house after all. The Hustlers star, 53, is reportedly renovating her $28 million Bel-Air estate per Daily Mail, where Ben, 49, will move in with her. The newlyweds are currently living at the $60 million home of Mariah Carey‘s ex-fiancé James Packer until her renovations are complete in early 2023. Meanwhile, Ben has listed his seven bedroom, nine bathroom Pacific Palisades home for $30 million. The sprawling 13,500 sq. foot estate also includes a resort-style pool and spa area.

Jen purchased her Bel-Air home from Sela Ward back in 2016, and is a Mediterranean style mansion. The 14,000 sq. foot home is on an eight acre property, and includes seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Outside, there’s also a swimming pool, hot tub and an extensive lounge area.

Ben and J.Lo were actively spotted house hunting this spring, shortly after becoming re-engaged with a rare $5 million green diamond ring. In May, they checked out a gorgeous $68 million home with her sister Lynda Lopez — one of many the couple visited in a short time frame. At the time, HollywoodLife reported that the Oscar winning actor and “Dear Ben” singer were looking for a “forever home” for their family of five kids: Jen is mom to twins Max and Emme, 14 with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 16 Seraphina, 13 and Sam, 10 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It seems, however, that they had the home they wanted all along.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, 2022, at the iconic A Little White Chapel right on the strip. Jennifer wore a “dress from an old movie” (largely believed to be Bennifer’s Jersey Girl film) and a second gorgeous gown by Zuhair Murad as they made their union legal. Just Ben’s daughter Seraphina and Jennifer’s child Emme were present as witnesses for the intimate affair, which is expected to be followed by a larger celebration at Ben’s Georgia estate in the coming weeks.