Marc Anthony Laughs About Report That Ex J.Lo ‘Misses’ A-Rod Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Marc Anthony reacted to a report that claimed Alex Rodriguez ‘believes’ Jennifer Lopez ‘might miss what they had together,’ a year after their romance ended.

Marc Anthony, 53, seems to find it humorous that his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez may long for their relationship once again. The singer, who was married to J.Lo from 2004 until 2014, shared a bunch of laughing emojis in response to a post that included an Us Weekly report stating the former New York Yankees player “believes” the 52-year-old Marry Me star “might miss what they had together” despite the fact that she’s now clearly moved on with on-again flame, Ben Affleck.

“He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror,” the quote that was included in the post about the report read.

Although Marc didn’t write any words, his laughing emojis indicated he didn’t take the report seriously and after his response was shared, social media users took the opportunity to respond with their own thoughts. “This is funny lol,” one user wrote while another called Marc’s reaction “juicy.” A third wrote, “Marc Anthony is a quiet one which makes this shade from him even better 👏🏾😂🔥” and a fourth shared, “Marc speaks for us all and I’m here for it.”

Marc’s comment comes after Jennifer’s made it clear she’s as happy as can be with Ben, in recent interviews. The Selena actress, who broke up with Alex in early 2021, rekindled her relationship with the Good Will Hunting star around Apr. 2021 and they’ve seemed inseparable ever since.

“It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” Jennifer told Rolling Stone about her previous engagement to Ben, which lasted from 2002 until 2004. “But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”

“We learned a lot,” she added while commenting on how their relationship is now. “We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed.”