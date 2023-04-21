Ben Affleck Says Wife J.Lo Is The ‘Most Gorgeous Woman In The World’ & Eats ‘Whatever She Wants’

Much to the envy of everyone everywhere, Jennifer Lopez can eat whatever she wants and remain 'the most gorgeous woman in the world,' according to Ben Affleck.

April 21, 2023
“Let me tell you something that’s going to upset you,” Ben Affleck said to Drew Barrymore when he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday (Apr. 21). Ben, 50, told Drew, 48, that his wife, Jennifer Lopez, “just eats whatever she wants.” Drew’s face shifted to bewilderment and envy as Ben said that his J.Lo, 53, eats “pizza, cookies, ice cream. Everything.” Drew, in shock, asked Ben if J.Lo’s incredible figure was due to “the working out,” to which Ben replied, “She works out. But, I work out too. But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old, you what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing.”

“There’s no taking away the work ethic,” says Ben. “The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also, the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world; she looks spectacular.” From there, Drew melted into her seat. While it looked like she might be taken back by how J.Lo can maintain her glamorous look, Drew said she was actually “swooning” over Ben’s praise for his wife. “This is me living vicariously through romance,” she said, “and men appreciating women and all of it.”

Though, Ben recently said he was slightly “disturbed” when he found out J.Lo’s favorite television show. When appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast in March, Ben noted that J.Lo’s current obsession is Yellowstone, starring Ben’s Good Will Hunting costar, Cole Hauser. “I’m kind of disturbed by the fact that my wife really likes ‘Yellowstone’ and part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife,” Ben joked.

He said that J.Lo showed a clip of Cole with his wife (played by Kelly Reilly), prompting Ben to get a little jealous. “And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.’ And I was like, ‘Wait a minute — with Cole? Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'”

Ben and Jen have been married since July 2022, having tied the knot first in a Las Vegas ceremony before holding a more traditional, more extravagant wedding a month later. In February 2023, they proved their commitment to each other was more than skin-deep by getting matching tattoos. The Valentine’s Day ink incorporated arrows, and their initials (J and B), and J.Lo clarified that the ink – particularly the infinity symbol in her design – means “commitment.”

