Jennifer Garner Admits Her Kids Prefer To Watch Ex Ben Affleck’s Movies Over Hers

Jennifer Garner knows that her children with ex Ben Affleck aren’t the biggest fans of her work. The 50-year-old actress confessed in an interview with InStyle on April 13 that her daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and her son Samuel, 11, “don’t love to watch me in things.” Jennifer explained, “They do to be supportive, but I think it’s a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry. It’s different.”

Jennifer also revealed that her three children “don’t mind watching their dad” in his movies. It was a rare moment that Jennifer mentioned Ben, 50, who she was married to from 2005 to 2015. “They don’t want to see me sad and they don’t want to see me in a romance,” Jennifer also said about her and Ben’s kids. “They don’t love seeing me play someone else’s mom, honestly.” Jennifer also admitted that she doesn’t know if her kids will watch her new Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me.

Jennifer has been doing many interviews to promote her new show, which premieres April 14. During her chat with Stellar Magazine, Jennifer revealed how she feels about the stories written in the press about her and Ben.

“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she said. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”

Jennifer and Ben fell in love while they were filming the 2003 movie Daredevil. They got married in 2005, and had three kids together, before they separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Ben has since gotten back together with Jennifer Lopez, 53, who he was engaged to before his relationship with Jen Garner. The Justice League actor got married to J.Lo in 2022, first in Las Vegas, and then at Ben’s 87 acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Jennifer has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018.