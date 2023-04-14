Jennifer Garner Admits Her Kids Prefer To Watch Ex Ben Affleck’s Movies Over Hers

Jennifer Garner explained in a new interview that her three children don't like seeing her 'sad' or 'in a romance' in her acting projects.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 14, 2023 12:39PM EDT
Jennifer Garner
View gallery
Jennifer Garner and Ben AffleckJennifer Garner and Ben Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2019
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress and busy momma Jennifer Garner seen feeding the meter as she takes her son Samuel to an after-school Art Class in Santa Monica. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck takes a break from Dunkin' and stops at Starbucks and treats his son Samuel to a drink while the boys take a walk in Los Angeles with Ben's mom, Christopher Anne Boldt. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner knows that her children with ex Ben Affleck aren’t the biggest fans of her work. The 50-year-old actress confessed in an interview with InStyle on April 13 that her daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and her son Samuel, 11, “don’t love to watch me in things.” Jennifer explained, “They do to be supportive, but I think it’s a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry. It’s different.”

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Jennifer also revealed that her three children “don’t mind watching their dad” in his movies. It was a rare moment that Jennifer mentioned Ben, 50, who she was married to from 2005 to 2015. “They don’t want to see me sad and they don’t want to see me in a romance,” Jennifer also said about her and Ben’s kids. “They don’t love seeing me play someone else’s mom, honestly.” Jennifer also admitted that she doesn’t know if her kids will watch her new Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me.

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner with her three children, that she shares with Ben Affleck (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Jennifer has been doing many interviews to promote her new show, which premieres April 14. During her chat with Stellar Magazine, Jennifer revealed how she feels about the stories written in the press about her and Ben.

“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she said. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”

Jennifer and Ben fell in love while they were filming the 2003 movie Daredevil. They got married in 2005, and had three kids together, before they separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Ben has since gotten back together with Jennifer Lopez, 53, who he was engaged to before his relationship with Jen Garner. The Justice League actor got married to J.Lo in 2022, first in Las Vegas, and then at Ben’s 87 acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Jennifer has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018.

More From Our Partners

ad