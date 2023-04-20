Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Pack On PDA Alongside Her Son Max At Samuel’s School Recital

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued to be adorable in new pics, as the power couple snuggled up at a school recital for Ben’s 11-year-old son Samuel! In photos you can view below, the Marry Me star, 53, was looking radiant in a white crop top and stylish beige wide leg pants as she clutched her smart phone and slipped an arm around her husband’s back. She wore her hair long and straight for the April 20 event, and her son with ex Marc Anthony, Max, was by her side, wearing a white collared shirt with short sleeves and a pair of black pants, accessorizing with classic checkered Vans.

The Good Will Hunting actor, 50, rocked a black jacket over a casual maroon t shirt with jeans. He affectionately placed his arm around his wife of 9 months, drawing her near for some understated PDA. Ben’s son with ex-wife Jennifer Garner looked preppy in a red shirt and matching sneakers for the recital, and carried a backpack as he walked alongside his famous dad.

The Air star and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” hitmaker have been praised for expertly blending their families, with Ben’s two daughters and son, and Jennifer’s twins, coming along for many of their outings and vacations. Jennifer previously shared the “process” of blending their famous families for a seamless transition after their surprise July 2022 wedding in Las Vegas.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she told Vogue for its December 2022 issue. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”