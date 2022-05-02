J.Lo’s Daughter Emme, 14, Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner At School Event

It’s only been about a month since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got engaged, but from how their kids looked on May 1, the two sides have already come together to form one big family unit. In photos seen here, Emme Muñiz, J.Lo’s 14-year-old daughter, appeared to enjoy her time while hanging with Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, during a school event on Sunday. Jennifer, 50, was not the only one there, as her and Ben’s kids accompanied her: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. It was a cute moment of bonding as the group walked around the school grounds. There was even a moment when Violet embraced her soon-to-be step-sister, placing her arm across Emme’s back in a warm gesture.

Ben, 49, and J.Lo, 52, were also on-hand for this event. The Good Will Hunting star repped his hometown proudly by wearing a Boston Red Sox t-shirt while walking hand-in-hand with J.Lo, who had decided on a black sundress for the day’s outing. Jennifer Garner sported a white long-sleeved top with a vivid print, a perfect choice for a late-spring afternoon.

This Sunday school meet-up comes days after J.Lo and Emme’s twin brother, Max Muñiz, cheered on the young girl during a baseball game. Emme has picked up “America’s pastime,” and her brother – who resembles his father, Marc Anthony, more with every passing day – was there to support her in this Apr. 29 game. J.Lo. dressed for the “suburban mom” part, rocking a pair of fashionable jeans and a white t-shirt, along with massive hoops that complemented her large sunglasses.

J.Lo and Ben’s kids have become an important factor in this stage in their relationship. The two have started house-hunting, and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re looking for a perfect home for them to raise their children together. J.Lo wants a place where all five of her and Ben’s kids can be comfortable, with “extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” Ben also wants a place that provides security and is “large enough for all their children.”

When the couple finds the right spot, expect them to scoop it up since the insider tells HL that money is not an issue. The same comes with Bennifer’s upcoming nuptials. The couple is going to have “a huge wedding, whether they wanted to or not,” according to a source, due to their expanded families. Plus, J.Lo and Ben will include their kids in the wedding party – and they plan on inviting Jennifer Garner to the ceremony.