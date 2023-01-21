Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Take Kids For Cruise In Vintage Bronco: Photos

A family affair! Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were spotted being the most adorable couple ever when they took their kids for a spin around the block in a super cool, vintage Ford Bronco. The iconic couple couldn’t contain their smiles as Ben grabbed the wheel while Jennifer looked absolutely incredible, per usual, enjoying the trip from the passenger’s seat.

While it is unclear which of the stars’ kids were in the backseat, it appeared as if Ben’s son Sam, 10, whom the actor shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was part of the outing. Ben also co-parents Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, with Garner after they finalized their divorce in 2018. Sam would have likely made room in the Bronco for his stepsiblings, twins Max and Emme, 14, whom JLo shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The jaunt in the gorgeous, classic truck proves the living arrangements are going smoothly for the blended family, as Jlo recently revealed they all moved in together! During her promotional tour for her new romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, the star stopped by the TODAY show on Jan. 16 to dish on the big move, which came 6 months after the couple’s big wedding! “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” JLo said. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

At the premiere of Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer walked the red carpet solo, but Ben made sure to greet her at the afterparty with a big smooch! The actress shared the special kiss on her Instagram, and sweetly referred to Ben as her “hubby” in the adorable clip.

Ben and JLo’s union has been 20 years in the making, as they first got engaged back in 2002. They were set to wed over Labor Day weekend in 2003, but called off the nuptials just days beforehand and ended up going their separate ways a year later. After Jennifer broke it off with Alex Rodriguez in 2021, she and Ben reconciled and Bennifer 2.0 rose from the ashes and the rest is history!