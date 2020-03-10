Exclusive
How Ben Affleck’s Confession About Jennifer Garner Divorce Has Affected Her Romance With Boyfriend

Ben Affleck stunned fans with his confession that his biggest regret in life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner. She’s been happily dating BF John Miller and we have how Ben’s revelation has affected their relationship.

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, both 47, have remained friendly and successful co-parents following their 2018 split, he made the raw confession to the New York Times that their divorce is his biggest regret in life. The 47-year-old actress moved on to a happy, low-key relationship with handsome businessman John Miller, 41, in 2018. Ben’s confession hasn’t changed things between the couple one bit. “It’s really not an issue for them. It’s an unorthodox situation for sure, but it didn’t cause any drama between Jen and her boyfriend [John Miller], they’re all good,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. 

“He secure and has no issues with Jen having a relationship with Ben, and that hasn’t changed [since Ben‘s comments]. He’s a dad too and still on good terms with his ex, so he gets the whole co-parenting thing. It also helps that Jen doesn’t play games. She’s a very straightforward person and very loyal. Things between them are solid, their relationship is totally unaffected by the comments,” the insider continues. 
While promoting his new movie The Way Back, Ben told the NYT in a profile published on Feb. 18 that, “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.” He then revealed, “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce.” As a result, he dropped into a shame spiral. As he explained, “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”
Fortunately, even after their split Jen has Ben’s back. He’s the father of their three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, and she wants what is best for their dad. She personally held an intervention and drove him to rehab on Aug. 22, 2018 after he had a bad relapse with alcohol. Jennifer even pleaded with the director of The Way Back not to pull the plug on the movie because of his sobriety misstep, so she also looks out for him professionally.