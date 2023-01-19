Jennifer Lopez Gets A Kiss From ‘Hubby’ Ben Affleck As They Celebrate ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet for the premiere of her movie Shotgun Wedding solo, but her husband, Ben Affleck, wasn’t far behind! Even though Ben didn’t attend the red carpet portion of the premiere, he was by Jen’s side for the after-party. Jen live streamed some of the night on her Instagram, and she sweetly referred to Ben as her “hubby” when she approached him at the after-party. Ben then stood up to give Jen a kiss on the forehead, which left her giddy and smiling as she continued to film.

Jennifer stars in Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. The movie features the two stars playing a married couple who are preparing to tie the knot in a destination wedding. However, all of their plans are halted when criminals take their guests hostage, and they have to do everything to save their loved ones before walking down the aisle.

For the premiere, Jennifer looked absolutely stunning in a sheer gown that was bedazzled with sequined embellishments. She had a yellow belt tied around her waist underneath the sheer fabric, and her hair as pulled back into a sleek low bun. She kept her glam the same for the after-party, but changed into a shorter, flirty dress to party the night away.

Jen and Ben are clearly loving life as newlyweds. The two tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding with just two of their children in attendance in July. They then followed up with a bigger ceremony and reception in Georgia, with their family and loved ones gathered around. This wedding was 20 years in the making, as J.Lo and Ben were first set to walk down the aisle back in 2003.

All of the media attention on the wedding led them to call their original nuptials off just four days before the wedding date. The two wound up breaking up in 2004 and did not find their way back to each other until the spring of 2021. Ben proposed in March 2022, and this time, they wasted no time getting to the altar!