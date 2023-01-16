Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her & Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved In With Them: It’s An ‘Emotional Transition’

It’s been six months since Jennifer Lopez, 53, and actor Ben Affleck, 50, got married and she recently told the TODAY show on Jan. 16, that their kids have moved in together. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the pop singer began. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.” JLo sat down alongside her Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel, 50, to promote their upcoming romantic comedy. While chatting, Jlo and Josh both agreed that her hubby is “dreamy” and a “sweetheart.”

While chatting with the TODAY show, the “I’m Real” hitmaker rocked an elegant all-white pantsuit. Of course, Jennifer made sure to accessorize the look with a pair of on-trend gold platform heels, gold jewelry, and an animal print belt. The Marry Me star notably posted the outfit via Instagram on Jan. 12, about four days before the interview actually aired on TV. “It’s a nice day for a white (Shotgun) Wedding,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

Jlo, who shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, also revealed that her kids have watched some of her hit movies. “They’ve watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner,” she said, before adding, “they haven’t gotten into Out of Sight… they saw Selena!” The proud mom-of-two noted that it was “sweet” because her kids were not aware that the real-life singer Selena Quintanilla had passed away and were shocked at the end of the hit film. “At the end of the movie they were like, ‘No!!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god I thought you knew!'”

The honey blonde beauty even gave viewers some insight on her upcoming album, This Is Me… Now, and how it relates to her romance with Ben. “The last time Ben and I were together, to this album, it’s been such a journey,” Jennifer said. “The thing that I think I’ve been wondering about my whole life is, is love real? Does true love exist? It’s two people kind of coming together and saying, you know, ‘I’m going to be here, no matter what. And we’re going to get through it together.’” Although her upcoming album does not have an official release date yet, viewers can stream Shotgun Wedding on Amazon Prime starting Jan. 27.

The Grammy-nominated artist’s interview comes six months after she and the Gone Girl star tied the knot in Las Vegas after calling off their first engagement in 2002. Later, on Aug. 20, 2022, the couple hosted a lavish ceremony at Ben’s estate in Georgia among family and friends. Bennifer was previously engaged over 20 years ago but called it quits only to rekindle their love in 2021. Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, 50, from 2005 until their 2018 divorce. The former couple share three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. The newly weds now have a blended family of five kids!