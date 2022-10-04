Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel Get Hot & Heavy In First ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer: Watch

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s characters, Darcy and Tom, have gathered their families and friends together for the ultimate destination wedding in Shotgun Wedding. The night before their big day, Darcy and Tom passionately kiss in a makeout session before they’re interrupted by Tom’s mom, played by Jennifer Coolidge.

Tom gets an unexpected surprise when Darcy’s ex, played by the swoonworthy Lenny Kravitz, shows up for the wedding weekend. “Oops, he forgot to button his shirt all the way up,” Tom quips.

On the day of the wedding, Darcy admits that “something doesn’t feel right.” Her gut instinct is correct. Their wedding party and guests are taken hostage. Darcy and Tom go on the run and try to save their loved ones from these mercenaries.

Darcy and Tom are put through the wringer as they have to run all through the forest. At one point, Darcy winds up with a grenade in her hand, while Tom faces off in a brutal fight.

Throughout all of this, Darcy is still in her wedding gown. When it gets to be too much to haul around, Darcy rips up her dress. “I wanted something less traditional,” she tells Tom.

One thing you don’t want to do on someone’s wedding day? Mess with the groom’s mother. “Nobody f**ks with my family,” Tom’s mom says. Shotgun Wedding is also giving off major late ’90s vibes. The cast sings Edwin McCain’s 1998 hit “I’ll Be” in the trailer. Iconic.

Ryan Reynolds was originally on board to star in the film. In October 2020, Armie Hammer was announced as the male lead alongside J.Lo. However, Armie dropped out of the movie in early 2021 after sexual and violent messages allegedly sent by the actor surfaced online. Armie slammed the “vicious and spurious online attacks” at the time. Josh officially took over the role in February 2021.

The movie also stars Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, and Alberto Isaac. Shotgun Wedding will release globally on January 27, 2023, on Prime Video.