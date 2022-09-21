Armie Hammer’s Ex Wife Elizabeth Chambers Says She Stands ‘In Solidarity’ With Alleged Victims

Elizabeth Chambers, 40, has spoken out about House of Hammer, a new documentary that centers on allegations of sexual violence made against her estranged husband Armie Hammer, 36. “I was reached out to about the documentary several times,” the actress said in E! News‘ cover story published on Sept. 21. “I consider myself a feminist and at the end of the day, I also stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope that they find that healing as well,” Elizabeth added.

Elizabeth and Armie separated after ten years of marriage in July 2020. A few months later, Armie became embroiled in controversy as several women came forward with allegations of sexual assault. Two of the alleged victims, Julia Morrison and Courtney Vucekovich, told their stories in House of Hammer on discovery+. Elizabeth confirmed to E! News that she decided to watch the three-part documentary with her “support system” around her.

“It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful,” she said. “But at the same time, it exists and I think we need to take this moment as a moment to listen and to learn and that’s all we can do.” The Game Plan actress admitted to being “surprised” about what she watched in the documentary. “It didn’t feel great, especially when you feel like you have done that work, but I mean the moral of the story is that the work is never done,” she added.

Elizabeth also confirmed that she’s still in touch with Armie as they co-parent their daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5. “Divorce is not yet finalized, being in different countries and traveling back and forth have delayed it a bit, but we are in a really great place,” she said. “We talk all the time, we’re committed fully and wholly to our kids and to being together a much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids, because kids need their moms and need their dads.” Elizabeth also said, “Armie’s really been focused on his healing and his process, you can’t really take care of someone until you are taken care of right?”

House of Hammer came out Sept. 2 and features shocking accusations about Armie’s alleged behavior. Two of the alleged victims accuse the disgraced actor of sexual violence in the doc. His aunt Casey Hammer also appears and sheds more light on the troubling history behind the Hammer family, which includes Armie’s grandfather Julian Hammer and his great-grandfather Armand Hammer.

Armie has vehemently denied all the allegations against him. He did not share his side of the story in the House of Hammer documentary.