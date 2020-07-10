Elizabeth Chambers: 5 Things About The Actress, 37, Splitting From Armie Hammer

Elizabeth Chambers confirmed she was ‘moving on’ from her decade long marriage to Armie Hammer on July 10. Learn more about the stunning television personality and actress.

Armie Hammer, 33, and Elizabeth Chambers, 37, shocked the world on July 10 when they announced their unexpected split. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” she wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a sweet selfie of the pair.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,” she also wrote. “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” the message, also shared by Armie, concluded. Learn more about the Texas native who married Armie back in 2010.

1. She married Armie a decade ago. Elizabeth and Armie tied the knot in a glamorous Southern California wedding back in May 2010! The luxe soirée was was even featured in a spread for Town & Country magazine and other publications.

2. She has two kids. Elizabeth has two children with Armie, who are just as stunning as their parents! She gave birth to their daughter Harper Grace, now 5, in 2014, followed by son Ford Armand, now 3, in 2017. Elizabeth and Armie are both doting parents, recently taking their little ones for a sun-filled vacation in the Cayman Islands!

3. She’s an actress. The brunette has appeared in a number of films and television shows, notably 2007 comedy The Game Plan alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. She’s also acted in episodes of popular series Criminal Minds and 2 Broke Girls. She also walked the runway for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2007!

4. She’s from Texas. Elizabeth was proudly born-and-raised in San Antonio, Texas! “My children love the DoSeum, Kiddie Park, and the San Antonio Zoo. I spent countless hours (and all my birthday parties) at Kiddie Park and the SA Zoo the first few years of my life,” she wrote in Good Housekeeping back in Aug. 2018. “I love to see my children enjoying the same experiences and spaces that I did. The DoSeum is fairly new and an absolute dream for children of all ages,” she shared.

5. She owns a bakery. Elizabeth founded Bird Bakery in San Antonio’s Alamo Heights neighborhood, inspired by her grandmother Maureen Carnathan. “My grandmother was such a strong woman, and her recipes were part of her character,” she said of her British-born grandmother to San Antonio Magazine, who ran a known catering company in San Antonio for years. “Her culinary tastes were influenced by Indian cuisine and she loved jackfruit when she was a young girl,” she also said.