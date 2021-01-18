Armie Hammer Apologizes For Calling Lingerie-Clad Woman ‘Ms. Cayman’ In Leaked Video

Armie Hammer apologized to the beauty pageant title-holder of 2020 Miss Cayman Islands, Mariah Tibbetts, after referring to a mystery woman as ‘Ms. Cayman’ in the caption of his leaked video.

Armie Hammer, 34, has issued an apology after a post leaked from his private Instagram account on Jan. 15, in which he referred to a lingerie-clad woman on his bed as “Ms. Cayman.” Two days later, the Call Me By Your Name actor clarified that the mystery woman in the video was not to be confused with beauty pageant queen Mariah Tibbetts, who is currently the title-holder of 2020 Miss Cayman Islands.

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused,” Hammer said in an audio statement issued to Cayman Compress on Jan. 17, which you can listen to above.

Hammer then directly apologized to Tibbetts, saying, “My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman.” The chairperson for Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee, Derri Dacres-Lee, had already made this clarification before Hammer’s audio statement.

On Jan. 15, the pageant chairperson took to Miss Cayman Islands Universe’s Instagram and wrote, “The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee is aware of a video allegedly posted by Armie Hammer referring to a scantily clad young woman as ‘Miss Cayman.’ The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant.” You can read the full statement below.

The leaked video showed Hammer walking through a hotel room before revealing a mystery woman in black lingerie waiting on his bed, her face hidden from the camera. Hammer wrote a raunchy caption under the video, in which he referred to the unidentified woman as “Ms. Cayman,” according to Daily Mail.

Prior to Hammer’s apology, the grandson of oil tycoon heir Armand Hammer had shot down reports of controversial DMs that were allegedly sent from the actor and had leaked online. Amid the scandal, Hammer pulled out of a movie with Jennifer Lopez, Shotgun Wedding, and issued a statement about the allegations and his withdrawal.

“I’m not responding to these bullsh-t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” Hammer wrote in a statement for our sister publication, Variety, on Jan. 13. A representative for the production also told the outlet, “Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

Hammer split from Chambers after 10 years of marriage, which he confirmed in an Instagram post in July of 2020. They share two children, their daughter Grace, 6, and son Ford, 4, who currently live with Chambers in the Cayman Islands.