Armie Hammer Accused Of Violent Rape After Alleged Victim Comes Forward: I Thought He’d ‘Kill Me’

Armie Hammer is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault after a woman told police he violently raped her for four hours, HollywoodLife has confirmed.

An anonymous woman, who allegedly first posted allegations against Armie Hammer, 34, on social media in Jan. 2021, has now come forward and claimed the actor violently raped her in 2017. “I thought that he was going to kill me,” the woman, known as Effie, said on March 16 during a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” Effie, who claims she was in an on-again/off-again relationship with the actor for four years, alleged in the video obtained by TMZ, which you can see below. “During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Effie said that during the alleged rape, the Call Me By Your Name star beat her feet “so they would hurt” when she walked. And when she tried to get away, he “wouldn’t let me”, she further claimed.

Armie is denying this new allegation. He says that his relationship with Effie and all other women, was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” his attorney, Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer, told HollywoodLife.

Police also confirmed to HollywoodLife that there’s an active investigation into Effie’s new claims. “On February 3rd Investigators at the LAPD operations West Bureau special assault section were contacted by an attorney representing a female community member. After speaking with the community member the department initiated a sexual assault investigation which is being investigated by the special assault section. This is an ongoing investigation and no other details are available.”

Effie, 24, didn’t reveal her full legal name, but she’s believed to be the woman who first surfaced claims against Armie under the Instagram account, “House of Effie“. On Facebook, Effie said she first met Armie when she was 20. She soon “fell in love”, and from there, she claims the romance developed pretty quickly. She further claimed that were “clear manipulation tactics” used by Armie. “He would often test my devotion to him,” Effie said. She claimed he also became increasingly violent. “He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she said.

Armie’s lawyer, who denies Effie’s rape allegations as well as any of her past accusations, provided HollywoodLife with the following statement as well as a screenshot of a text correspondence between Armie and Effie. Armie’s lawyer said it’s just “one of hundreds” that Effie sent him. The full statement reads: “Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [she] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her. It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight,” the statement continues. “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”