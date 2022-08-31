Julia Morrison: Everything To Know About Armie Hammer’s Actress Ex Speaking Out In Docuseries

House of Hammer is rapidly becoming one of the most talked about documentaries of the year — and it hasn’t even premiered yet! At the center of the three-part series is Sorry To Bother You star Armie Hammer‘s ex-girlfriend and alleged victim Julia Morrison. She claimed (along with additional alleged victim Courtney Vucekovich) in the official Discovery+ trailer that the actor abused her in various, and shockingly brutal, ways.

Here’s everything you need to know about Julia ahead of the docuseries release date of Friday, September 2.

She’s incredibly smart

According to an IMDb bio, Julia is accomplished and highly educated. She reportedly attended the prestigious College of William & Mary on a full scholarship, studying biology, before embarking on a career in front of the camera. She was also reportedly a Grillo-Marxuach Family Fellow in Writing for Film & TV through USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, as well as an Alliance for Women in Media and Loreen Arbus Foundation Scholar.

Per her IMDb, Julia graduated from Maggie Flanigan Studio, an acting conservatory.

Julia is an artist.

Julia made news last year when she revealed artwork based off her alleged Instagram DMs with Armie. The salacious messages had previously been exposed and circulated at the time they were screenshotted and crafted into NFT works of art by Julia in 2021, per the Daily Beast. They were offered directly on Foundation, and included a physical lightbox of the messages, which allegedly were exchanged during the year before Armie was exposed. The NFT pieces were called, “Armie DM TMI NFT: Dibs on Ribs” and “Armie DM TMI NFT: Caligula Triptych,” and highlighted shocking aspects of the actor’s alleged kinks in the exchanges.

“These artworks stirred a lot of emotions: some of which I anticipated, and some of which I had not,” Julia wrote in her official artist’s statement. “Controversy breeds chaos. I knew that when I hit upload. But this isn’t to say that I don’t take the concerns about this work seriously, as there is a lesson to be learned in everything.”

In comments to the Daily Beast in April 2021, she said that she explained why she created the controversial NFTs. “As an artist, my job in the world is to take the things that happened to me and transmute them into something that makes sense,” she told the outlet. “I try to find something beautiful or find some truth in the world and try to reflect society back to itself. At the end of the day, I think the texts really speak for themselves.”

Julia added that, “There’s not a single word that’s been exchanged that’s been deleted. These are authentic real exchanges and by creating artworks out of them and using the NFT process, I’m putting them on the blockchain forever and ever to cement them as a token of the times we are living in.”

She has a long list of TV & film credits

Julia is a performer with an impressive list of credits to her name. According to her IMDb page, the stunning actress most recently appeared in the 2020 films American Thief and Adam Bloom, and in an uncredited role in 2019’s zombie flick The Dead Don’t Die. She’s also appeared in TV series including Shades of Blue (2018), Forever (2015), The Mysteries of Laura (2014), and Alpha House (2013).

The well-rounded performer has also appeared in several short films, including The Painted Lady (2016), Flesh (2015), Broken Crystal (2014), and Roombud (2012), and in the 2013 Avicci: “You Make Me” music video.

Julia is also a vocalist

It makes sense that the versatile artist would also have a career in music. On her Linktree, Julie included a YouTube link to a funky, techno-infused song called “Superfine,” with vocals credited to Julia Morrison and Alien Bay, feat. Eiko Hara and Arch Ares.

She was adopted

According to her IMDb mini bio, Julia’s last name was given to her when she was adopted by a gay couple in California. She was 11 years old at the time, and Morrison reportedly remains her legal and professional name.