Armie Hammer’s Parents: What To Know About His Mom & Dad

Armie Hammer and his family are about to be in a major spotlight when House of Hammer, the Discovery+ documentary series about them, premieres on Sept. 2. In the three-part feature, the 36-year-old actor‘s aunt, Casey Hammer, is set to spill some dark family secrets and there will also be an exploration of how every generation of the Hammer clan “has been involved in dark misdeeds” that just keep getting “worse and worse and worse,” according to the series’ trailer. Since Armie’s parents, Michael Hammer and Dru Ann Mobley, are expected to be looked at and talked about in the documentary, we’re revealing more about them and their history below.

Armie’s mother and father had successful careers.

Armie’s mother, Dru, once worked as a bank loan officer and his father, Michael, owns many businesses, including Knoedler Publishing and Armand Hammer Productions, which is a film/television production company. Michael comes from a family of successful businessman, so his own successful businesses don’t come as too much of a surprise. He is the grandson of industrialist Armand Hammer, whose company was Occidental Petroleum. In addition to his production company, Michael oversees the Hammer International Foundation and Armand Hammer Foundation.

Armie’s parents were married in 1985.

The couple, who reportedly met on a plane, were married on Jan. 12, 1985 at the First Methodist Church in Tulsa, OK, where Dru is from. After they got hitched, Michael turned Christian and became a benefactor of several Christian organizations that are dedicated to evangelism. After having two children, including Armie in 1986, and his brother, Viktor Hammer, 1988, they divorced in 2012. Michael went on to remarry Misty Millward in 2017.

Dru started her own ministry.

Armie’s mother, who graduated from Oklahoma State University, began Hammeredheart.org, which is a ministry that “helps women and children who have gone through difficult times through divorce and abuse,” according to Oral Roberts University. She’s also on the National Board for Childhelp, a non-profit charity aiding victims of child abuse.

Michael is accused of shocking things in the upcoming documentary.

“If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem poll,” Michael’s sister, Casey, said in the trailer for House of Hammer, which can be seen above. “I know my grandfather [Armand] had a dark side, but I saw my father’s [Julian Hammer] dark side first hand. And I’ve seen my brother’s [Michael] dark side. It was like a monster unleashed. Now it’s Armie Hammer.”

In addition to talking about Michael’s alleged “dark side,” Casey and other participants that were connected with some of the Hammer family members, discuss disturbing allegations about Armand, Armie, and more. From alleged cannibalism to facts and/or rumors about convictions of manslaughter, laundering money, and more, the documentary is sure to be memorable. “My name is Casey Hammer and I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” Casey says at the end of the trailer.

Dru likes to share photos of her family on social media.

Although Michael is more private about his personal life, Dru seems to be more open to sharing about what’s most important in her days. She has shared several photos of her sons, Armie and Viktor, her grandchildren, and more, like the one above, on Instagram over the years. She also writes sweet and loving captions for a lot of them. “Grandchildren and lifelong friends… nothing better!!!” she wrote alongside one photo of her happily posing with her grandchildren and a friend.