Courtney Vucekovich: Everything To Know About Armie Hammer’s Ex Speaking Out In Docuseries

“I am here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer,” Courtney Vucekovich, 32, said in the trailer for House of Hammer, a documentary which will reveal the stories of the victims of Armie’s alleged abuse. Courtney dated the actor, 36, from June 2020 to October of that year, according to The Daily Mail, and below, you’ll find everything you need to know about her and the details of her relationship with Armie.

Courtney Vucekovich Is An App Developer

Courtney, who founded the app called FLASHD in 2017, has a company that provides a team of professional hair and makeup artists that come directly to the customer. The company’s Linkedin states that “FLASHD is DFW’S premiere on-demand beauty and photography app with services from 6am-11pm. Services are seamlessly booked through the Flashd App. We will come to your home, office or hotel.” They also mention that they offer professional photography services as well.

The Texas Tech University graduate earned her master’s degree from the school in 2012. And it is clear that her company is growing quickly, since it has over 7K followers on Instagram. Courtney has over 25K followers on her personal account, which features photos from her travels around the world. In May 2022, she shared a beautiful photo from her trip to Italy with the caption, “love an extended stay vacay.”

Courtney & Armie Dated During the Summer of 2020

The CEO and Armie, who has been accused of being into cannibalism, among other extreme kinks, met in June 2020 through a mutual friend. They dated for about four months, just after Armie and his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, 40, officially divorced. From the very beginning of their romance, Armie was “intoxicating”, Courtney told The Daily Mail. “He’s a very charming, intense human being. But once you start talking to him, he’s pretty aggressive right from the start. Not violent, but just sexually aggressive in the way he speaks,” she said during her 2021 interview. She went on to describe him as “magnetic”, which is what she believes helped him “get away with this [alleged abuse].”

The entrepreneur also told the outlet that “he’s a very charming, larger-than-life personality. He’s very affectionate, he makes you feel very safe and kind of on top of the world. Then little by little it gets deeper and darker.” She also accused him of being “obsessed” with her. “At first, you feel really safe, and then, it gets a little strange. And then, it gets more and more, and little by little, you’re like, ‘What’s happened?'”

She Is Telling All In The Documentary ‘House of Hammer’

In the doc, House of Hammer, which is set to drop on Discovery Plus on Sept. 2, Courtney will reveal more dark secrets from her former relationship with Armie. In the trailer, which premiered on August 10, Courtney said, “He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time – you’re his, completely.”

Later in the trailer, Courtney revealed that Armie said, “I’m 100% a cannibal”. As a result of their relationship, Courtney told The Daily Mail that she checked into a month-long intensive therapy course for trauma and PTSD. She also revealed an alleged note that she received from Armie, saying that he wanted to “bite the f**k” out of her.

“He just acted mad!”, Courtney exclaimed in the trailer. And she is not the only one to come forward in the documentary, as other women, including his aunt, Casey Hammer, tell their stories on the show. “If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem poll,” Casey said in the trailer. “I know my grandfather [Armand Hammer] had a dark side, but I saw my father’s [Julian Hammer] dark side first hand. And I’ve seen my brother’s [Michael Armand Hammer] dark side. It was like a monster unleashed. Now it’s Armie Hammer.”