Jennifer Garner Snuggles Son Samuel, 10, As She Picks Him Up From School: Photos (

Jennifer Garner, 50, sweetly hugged her 11-year-old son, Samuel, as she picked him up from school. The actress put her arm around her youngest son as they walked down a sidewalk and to her vehicle on Friday, March 24. Samuel, rocking a green golf shirt, blue pants and white sneakers, had his head down as he bonded during the one-on-one time with his mama. Specifically, he appeared to be wearing a pair of Nike Air Jordan’s, perhaps a nod to his dad Ben Affleck‘s upcoming flick Air.

Jennifer was casually dressed in a straight leg jean and loafers, along with a graphic t-shirt. She added an olive colored wool coat over top, that appeared to be the same one she wore out a day prior with her daughter Violet Affleck, 17. In those images, Violet — who is the spitting image of Jennifer — was also officially taller than her mother.

Ben Affleck and the 13 Going On 30 star announced their divorce in 2015, a day after their 10th wedding anniversary. Through their union, the exes welcomed three kids, including Samuel, Violet and middle child Seraphina, 14. Ben has since gone on to re-marry his former ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, blending their families between his three kids and her twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Over the years, Jennifer Garner has touched on the topic of co-parenting with her ex-husband — sharing that although she once “lost the dream of dancing with (her) husband at (her) daughter’s wedding” — she knows that the two will join forces when it comes to those momentous occasions in their kids’ lives.

“When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” Garner said to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2021. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore,” the former Alias star added.

Since Ben’s rekindled romance and marriage with J.Lo, the three parents have also been seen out and about together — including for a trick-or-treating excursion with Samuel. Beyond that, J.Lo has also been spotted picking up the 11-year-old from school with Ben.