Jennifer Garner’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Violet Affleck Is Officially Taller Than Her: See Photos

Violet Affleck isn't just taller than mom Jennifer Garner, she also looks just like her gorgeous mother.

March 22, 2023 10:15PM EDT
Violet Affleck, 17, is officially taller than mama Jennifer Garner, 50! The striking brunette was spotted out and about with the 13 Going On 30 actress as they ran errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 22. Violet and Jen were both smiling as they made their way down a sidewalk past a Peet’s coffee, looking so much alike that they could be sisters instead of mother-daughter.

Violet was certainly dressed for the rainy weather in a shinny black puffer vest over top of a chunky turtleneck sweater as well as her signature glasses. She also sported a black pleated skirt, along with white socks and a pair of trainers in charcoal gray. Jennifer opted for a pair of light wash, straight leg jeans along with a pair of on-trend black loafers. She also sported a collared cream colored sweater, as well as an olive green colored blazer.

Jennifer Garner is seen with daughter Violet on March 22, 2023.

Jennifer and Violet, who is her eldest child with ex-husband Ben Affleck, have always shared a special bond. The former Alias star even revealed that the teen inspired her role in Yes Day, which she starred in with Jenna Ortega. “The first draft [of the script] really had the teenager [played by Jenna Ortega] being snarky and really kind of nasty and a troublemaker,” she said back in 2021. “‘So there was this kind of external pressure and I kept saying, ‘No! The heartbreak is just that she’s growing up at all. That’s what’s heartbreaking!”‘ she also said, sharing that her kids in real life call her the “fun killer” — which also made it into the script.

Violet has also been a budding fashionista in recent months, looking oh-so-chic at a White House State dinner with her mom in Dec. 2022, held in honor of  French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Violet was elegant in a Ralph Lauren black dress with a 50s inspired cut and ankle length skirt. The skirt also featured a shiny heart print, fitting for the teen!

