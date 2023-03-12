Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Tour $64 Million Mansion They Reportedly Bought Close To Jennifer Garner’s Home

The lovebirds reportedly purchased the Pacific Palisades property, which includes eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and ended their longtime search for a home.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 12, 2023 11:04AM EDT
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck pictured visiting a house for sale in L.A. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured leaving "The Music Man" Broadway show , before making Ben making a stop with Max Mu√±iz at a McDonalds restaurant in Brooklyn. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5505945 261122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were spotted meeting up with contractors at their impressive new home on Saturday. The singer and actor wore casual outfits, including a white sweater, light blue denim cargo pants, and sneakers for her, and an orange flannel jacket over a black top, black jeans, and sneakers for him, as they made their way outside the Pacific Palisades, CA property. They reportedly bought the home, which is located near the home Ben shared with his ex Jennifer Garner during their marriage, for a whopping $64 million, which ended their longtime search for the perfect spot.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer and Ben met up with contractors working on their new home on Saturday. (Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA)

The purchase comes after they allegedly pulled out of escrow on a neighboring $34.5 million mansion. Their recent visit to the purchased home reportedly had them inspecting the grounds as they chatted with the contractors. The home apparently has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and sits on 1.13 acres. It also reportedly includes a gym, professional media room, game room, an elevator, and a massive backyard with a pool and fire pit area.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer wore a casual outfit during the meeting. (Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA)

The large house seems like the perfect open space for Jennifer and Ben’s big blended family. The Selena star is the mother of her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony. Ben is the father of his three children, including Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, who he shares with ex Jennifer.

In addition to purchasing their big new home together, Jennifer and Ben, who got married in 2022, showed off their bond by recently getting matching tattoos. The former took to Instagram in Feb. to share a Valentine’s Day post for her husband and included photos of the new ink, which showed two arrows and a J and B (the initials of their first names), as well as both throwback and recent photos of them being cozy with each other. Her tattoo is on the upper side of her body but it’s unclear where Ben’s is since the photo was too close up.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow,” she wrote in the caption.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad