Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Tour $64 Million Mansion They Reportedly Bought Close To Jennifer Garner’s Home

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were spotted meeting up with contractors at their impressive new home on Saturday. The singer and actor wore casual outfits, including a white sweater, light blue denim cargo pants, and sneakers for her, and an orange flannel jacket over a black top, black jeans, and sneakers for him, as they made their way outside the Pacific Palisades, CA property. They reportedly bought the home, which is located near the home Ben shared with his ex Jennifer Garner during their marriage, for a whopping $64 million, which ended their longtime search for the perfect spot.

The purchase comes after they allegedly pulled out of escrow on a neighboring $34.5 million mansion. Their recent visit to the purchased home reportedly had them inspecting the grounds as they chatted with the contractors. The home apparently has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and sits on 1.13 acres. It also reportedly includes a gym, professional media room, game room, an elevator, and a massive backyard with a pool and fire pit area.

The large house seems like the perfect open space for Jennifer and Ben’s big blended family. The Selena star is the mother of her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony. Ben is the father of his three children, including Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, who he shares with ex Jennifer.

In addition to purchasing their big new home together, Jennifer and Ben, who got married in 2022, showed off their bond by recently getting matching tattoos. The former took to Instagram in Feb. to share a Valentine’s Day post for her husband and included photos of the new ink, which showed two arrows and a J and B (the initials of their first names), as well as both throwback and recent photos of them being cozy with each other. Her tattoo is on the upper side of her body but it’s unclear where Ben’s is since the photo was too close up.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow,” she wrote in the caption.