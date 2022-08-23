Jennifer Lopez Shares Exquisite Look At Her 3 Wedding Gowns After Lavish Ben Affleck Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, was the most gorgeous bride on her wedding day to Ben Affleck, 50. In fact, she actually wore three different dresses to marry Ben (again) on August 20. Following the couple’s epic three-day wedding cerebration in Georgia, the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker released photos of her bridal look on her fan newsletter On The JLo. She also shared a glimpse at the three wedding dresses from Ralph Lauren with Vogue. Jennifer walked down the aisle in a custom dress by Ralph Lauren Couture which was designed in Italy and featured over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles. There was also a tulle skirt with a fitted bodice and short sleeves, as well as a 20 foot veil that followed Jen down the aisle.

Following the 45-minute ceremony, J.Lo changed into two more Ralph Lauren dresses for the cocktail party and the dinner reception. The first dress featured cascading strings of pearls, while the second had a mermaid silhouette and Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole neckline. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer partied the night away with Ben and their family and friends. The next day, they hosted a brunch to complete the weekend-long celebration.

Ben and Jen said “I do” at his sprawling Riceboro estate just outside of Savannah on Saturday, August 20. The famous couple walked down the aisle followed by Ben’s children Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, and Samuel Affleck, 10, and J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 14, who all wore Ralph Lauren. Ben looked dapper at his wedding in white jacket and black pants from Ralph Lauren. Jennifer’s friend Jay Shetty officiated the wedding and the guests included Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, George Clooney, Renee Zellweger, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

The “Bennifer” wedding featured Old Hollywood themed decor, with posters from films like Gone With The Wind and Casablanca per the DailyMail. There was a sign that read “baby, i love u” — seemingly in reference to the 2003 track from Jen’s This Is Me…Then album inspired by Ben. The rest of the sign read “Jennifer [hearts] Ben” and “heart + soul,” as seen in images taken from the wedding.

Jen and Ben were legally married before their big party in Georgia. They tied the knot at Las Vegas’ iconic A Little White Chapel on Saturday, July 16, though the only other people in attendance were two of their five children. After the low key affair, Jen legally changed her name to “Jennifer Lynn Affleck” per the marriage license filing. The Hustlers star shared personal photos and video from their special day to On The JLo the next day. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Jen wrote in the accompanying letter, referencing their 2004 split and whirlwind 2021 reunion. Long live Bennifer!