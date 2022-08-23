Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.

“He had to leave the wedding early for a project he is currently very busy working on and JLo completely understood this,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “In fact, she encouraged him to do it as she knows how important his career is to him and to the success of their marriage. What makes their relationship work is the trust that they have, knowing that they can go out and be these huge A-list stars but come home to each other and just be husband and wife.”

The source also explained how Ben is the “busiest he’s ever been in his career.” The Oscar winner has five movies competed, including The Flash, and another five that he’s producing that are in the works. “He tells Jennifer how she is such a huge inspiration for him because she keeps him focused,” the source said about J.Lo’s influence on Ben’s booming movie career. “He says he is so driven by watching how much she is able to accomplish in one day.”

“He feels like he has not even reached the pinnacle of his career and he is so grateful because there was a time when he thought he would never work again,” the insider further added. “Jennifer only wants to bring him up and is his biggest fan.” As for J.Lo, she seemingly left Georgia with her children Emme and Max, 14, after the epic wedding. We reached out to Ben’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

As fans know, Ben and Jen actually got married in Las Vegas at the iconic A Little White Chapel on Saturday, July 16. The guest list was extremely limited, with only J.Lo’s child Emme and Ben’s daughter Seraphina, 13, in attendance. “Bennifer” invited plenty of guests to their wedding at Ben’s private estate in Georgia, including Matt and his wife Luciana, George Clooney, Renee Zellweger, Jane Fonda and Jimmy Kimmel. Jennifer’s friend Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony. It was a milestone moment for Ben and Jen, considering they were engaged in the early 2000s, then broke up and got married to other people, before they rekindled their romance after she broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez last year. Cheers to Ben and Jen’s happily ever after!