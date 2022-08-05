Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Time Apart After Wedding Making Love ‘Stronger’

Given that they're both seasoned professionals, sources close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the star couple are okay with taking time apart from each other.

By:
August 5, 2022
Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and the same is true for Bennifer! With Ben Affleck, 49, returning to Los Angeles and Jennifer Lopez, 53, staying in Europe after their honeymoon, sources close to the couple have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the A-list couple are completely okay with time apart to focus on different projects, and it even makes their love so much “stronger.”

An insider close to J.Lo revealed that the two stars both know exactly what the demands of their careers are, and they think the time away from each other helps their relationship. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source said. “They actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money. It is a win-win situation.”

Even though they may not physically be in the same place, the source explained that they still talk a lot, and when they see each other again, it’ll only be sweeter. “They are always talking, texting, FaceTiming, and even camming when they are apart working. And the time that they spend away from each other makes reuniting again that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what,” they said.

Another insider close to the newlyweds revealed that the Gone Girl actor and “Jenny from the Block” singer explained that they’ve been having open conversations about the career and relationship balance. “They completely understand that there are going to be times when they can’t always be together. It’s something they’ve both acknowledged and discussed in great lengths throughout their relationship so it’s nothing new. Sure, being apart so soon after their wedding isn’t ideal. But they know they have their whole lives ahead of them and are loving every minute of the journey,” the source said.

After tying the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, Ben and Jennifer had a romantic honeymoon and family trip to Paris. While the couple had plenty of fun on the trip and enjoyed lots of quality time with their kids, Ben did end up flying back to LA, where he was seen on the set of Aquaman 2. J.Lo opted to stay in Europe a little while longer and was seen enjoying some time with her kids.

