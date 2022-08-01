Jennifer Lopez Rocks Gorgeous Yellow & White Swimsuits In Italy Days After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez had herself a steamy photoshoot two days after her UNICEF gala performance in Italy. See the stunning pictures here!

August 1, 2022 6:21PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez bikini
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez might have hubby Ben Affleck drooling from across the world! The 53-year-old musician took a moment on August 1 while in Capri, Italy to have a sexy swimsuit photoshoot (seen here) with two one-pieces, and she certainly rocked them. The first swimsuit was a simple yellow design with a scoop neck neckline and a high-leg design that accentuated her hips. The “Jenny from the Block” singer took the photos wearing the fun one-piece while lounging across two blue chairs in a variety of poses. In one glimpse of the photo shoot, she could be seen sitting up sideways, so her entire left side faced the camera. She held a clear glass with what appeared to be an iced light pink beverage in her right hand and used her left hand to stabilize her. In another photo, Jennifer wrote in a diary, while in a third photo, she sat up and looked away with her aviator sunglasses in her right hand. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a white, blue, red, and yellow striped bandana.

For her second ensemble, J. Lo sizzled in a white one-piece that featured wired cups and a belt with a rectangular buckle. She showed off her toned legs while lying on a white and blue striped towel, which was placed on pavers. She paired the suit with several layers of gold bangles piled on both wrists and her sunglasses. Her white toenails matched the outfit perfectly.

The leggy display came just two days after the mother of two took the stage at the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF charity gala in Capri. During her performance, in which she belted out tunes like her 2012 hit “Dance Again”, she donned another sexy ensemble consisting of a matching brown and off-white zebra print crop top and flared pants set that featured a sparkly belt waistline and a cape made out of flowing mesh material with the same zebra print, as seen above.

Jennifer’s gala performance and steamy Capri photoshoot came just days after Jen and Ben, 49, went their separate ways following a dreamy French vacation that included a handful of their kids. Jennifer, Ben, Jen’s 14-year-old Emme, and Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, and  Seraphina, 13, were seen out and about in Paris several times between July 21 and July 26, whether it be a lunch date or a romantic cruise along the River Seine.  Jennifer’s son Max, who is Emme’s twin, and Ben’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, did not appear to be on the trip. The vacation occurred less than a week after the happy couple walked down the aisle an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand in hand in Paris (Photo: Best Image/BACKGRID)

Once Ben headed back for California, Jennifer arrived on the beautiful Amalfi Coast along the Mediterranean Sea and was seen grabbing lunch at an outdoor eatery with her team. She donned a simple high-neck white dress similar to one of the two she donned on her wedding day to Ben.

Once Jen arrives back in America, it may be time for a second, more formal wedding for her and the Batman star, as a TMZ source revealed in mid-July that the couple plans to hold a ceremony in front of family and friends “in the next few weeks”. The event is expected to take place in Riceboro, Ga., where Ben owns a large residence. Until then, it seems like the “On the Floor” singer is happily enjoying her extended stay in Europe!

