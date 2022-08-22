Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.

The Gone Girl actor rocked a t-shirt and jeans, as he was seen standing by both his black car and the aircraft. The crew helped the kids with their bags as they headed out. They each had backpacks and a few pieces of luggage as they headed up to the plane. In one photo, Ben seemed to be having a sweet chat with his kids, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and he had a huge smile on his face.

It’s not clear when in the day he brought his kids to the airport, but he and J.Lo had a full itinerary for their wedding weekend. After the moving ceremony on Saturday, the couple had friends and family over for a barbecue at the house to close out the weekend on Sunday.

All of Ben’s kids attended their dad’s wedding, and they walked down the aisle alongside J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, both 14. The kids all sported white outfits, as they went for their parents’ special day, where both of their families became blended. Emme and Seraphina both helped Jennifer with her train, holding it up, as their siblings walked behind them.

Bennifer’s lavish wedding seemed like an absolute blast as they said their “I do’s” again after their surprise Las Vegas wedding back in July. It looked like a fabulous weekend was had by all, as they celebrated their marriage with an extravagant celebration, surrounded by friends and family.