Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Continue Celebrations With Post-Wedding BBQ

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, continued their wedding celebration with a casual Sunday BBQ! The couple hosted friends and family on Ben’s 87 acre Riceboro, Georgia estate on Aug. 21 to cap off their epic three-day affair, which was reported to cost $400K altogether. Matt Damon‘s brother Kyle, and Jennifer’s friend Jay Shetty (who also officiated the Saturday ceremony) were seen leaving The Perry Lane Hotel in casual attire as they headed to Ben’s, per Entertainment Tonight.

“[Jay and his wife Radhi were] taking photos outside of the hotel with other guests,” an eyewitness spilled to ET, revealing that Jay sported orange tie dye pants and a jacket with a pattern detail, while Radhi embraced summer in a floral frock. The couple took photos before “heading into a black car to go to Ben and Jen’s BBQ,” they added. The same day, Kyle Damon and his wife were seen on the property holding “JB” bags for Jennifer and Ben’s initials, which all guests apparently received arriving to Savannah.

Guests of the wedding were also seen milling about the hotel the day of the wedding as they took photos and enjoyed champagne before boarding white trolley buses to head to Ben’s private property, about an hour away. Matt’s brother Kyle was spotted “thanking the hotel staff for running everything so smoothly,” revealing the wedding “ended up being perfect.”

It was previously reported that the wedding, helmed by Colin Cowie, would kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Aug. 19, followed by a ceremony and reception on Aug. 20, and finally, the casual Sunday BBQ. The soirée cost a whopping $400K and a multi-day set-up, as semi-trucks with equipment, catering vehicles and tents would be seen making their way onto Ben’s estate last week. Photographers also got a first glimpse at the romantic altar where Ben and Jen said their vows, 19 years after their initial scheduled wedding in Montecito, CA, which was postponed before their initial split. Notably, Ben and Jen were legally married on July 16 after an impromptu ceremony at the A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.