Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: First look At Their Stunning Altar As Wedding Set-Up Continues

It looks like Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, will be exchanging their vows for a second time in a location with a gorgeous view! The newlyweds, who eloped in Las Vegas, NV last month, are reportedly having a second star-studded wedding at Ben’s gorgeous Riceboro, Georgia estate on Saturday, and first photos of the set-up, which includes an amazing altar by the riverfront, have been released. In the eye-catching pics, which were obtained by Daily Mail, the altar, along with structures of tents and a covered reception area with lakeside views, can be seen, and organizers have apparently been working around the clock to get it all done in time.

The photos seem to reveal that Jennifer will start her walk down the aisle at the impressive mansion and end up by Ben’s side at the beautiful altar. Temporary buildings, including a wooden outhouse, have also been constructed to use during the bride and groom’s special day. They reportedly spent a whopping $400,000 on just the preparations alone, so it’s sure to be a memorable occasion.

Jennifer and Ben’s wedding weekend reportedly kicked off with a party on Thursday night and will continue through to Sunday, when they will have a barbecue picnic. The rehearsal dinner took place on Friday and during the wedding, guests will be dining on food from the catering company, Cape Creations, which is based in Savannah, according to Daily Mail. Although Ben’s mom was reportedly taken to a hospital after she fell off a dock before the rehearsal dinner, everything will still go on as planned.

Ben’s 87-acre property, where the wedding will take place, was bought in 2003 and has had many improvements since then. The 6,000 square foot “Big House” also has a 10,000 square foot “Oyster House” right next to it and it serves as a lavish guest house. Since the property is tucked away in the South rather than in flashy Los Angeles, CA, the location sets the stage for a celebration as private as possible.

Jennifer and Ben’s second wedding comes after they announced they were legally married at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during a glorious night of simplicity and pure love, in the singer’s newsletter to fans. At the time, they released romantic photos and videos from the iconic event and Jennifer called the low-key nuptials “the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”