J. Lo & Ben Affleck Seen At Hospital After His Mom’s Rushed There Before Rehearsal Dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted arriving at a Savannah, Ga.-area hospital on Aug. 19 — just one day before their wedding — so Ben’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, could receive stitches after falling at their wedding venue, Ben’s 87-acre Georgia estate. Chris fell off the dock of the gorgeous property, which overlooks the North Newport River, cut her leg, and was subsequently rushed to the Liberty County Medical Center to treat her injuries around 12:30 p.m., according to the Daily Mail. A source close to the couple told the publication that Chris’ injuries are “not serious.”

In photos obtained by the site, the 53-year-old superstar could be seen walking behind Ben in an adorable pink and white checkered sundress and a tan Dior bag. Ben, 50, wore white shorts and a purple graphic tee. Once Chris was settled inside the hospital, Ben returned to the outside of the hospital to light a cigarette.

He has been a longtime smoker but said he quit smoking after playing a chain smoker in 2006’s Smokin’ Aces. “The whole week that I shot, I smoked, like, five packs a day,” he recalled to People in 2007. “By the time the movie was over, I was so sick of smoking, I just didn’t want to do it anymore, and I quit. I have this celluloid record of the last time I smoked.” He has since picked the habit back up again and was spotted smoking on the balcony of a Miami home he and Jennifer were occupying in May 2021.

In another photo of Ben, he drank out of a plastic cup and seemingly caught the photographers snapping pictures of him. The couple’s wedding celebrations are scheduled to start on Friday night with a welcome dinner for family and friends, but the unexpected hospital visit could potentially interfere with those plans. HollywoodLife reached out to both stars’ representatives but did not receive an immediate response.

Chris was first spotted with Ben and Jen, plus most of their kids, on Aug. 18 and she appeared to be in good spirits. They were seen on a casual family outing in the Savannah Historic District.